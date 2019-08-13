Media Advisory - MP Young to Make Clean Technology Announcement Français
Aug 13, 2019, 11:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West, and Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make a clean technology announcement in London, Ontario.
A media availability will follow.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
|
Time:
|
11 a.m. EDT
|
Location:
|
Innovation Works London
Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
Share this article