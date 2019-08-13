Media Advisory - MP Young to Make Clean Technology Announcement Français

OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West, and Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make a clean technology announcement in London, Ontario.

A media availability will follow.

Date:

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Time:

11 a.m. EDT


Location:

Innovation Works London
Collaboration Space
201 King Street
London, Ontario  N6A 1C9

