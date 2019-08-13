Media Advisory - MP Young to Make Clean Technology Announcement

OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West, and Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make a clean technology announcement in London, Ontario.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 Time: 11 a.m. EDT



Location: Innovation Works London

Collaboration Space

201 King Street

London, Ontario N6A 1C9

For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

