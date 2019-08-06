Media Advisory - MP Joe Peschisolido to announce support for two local steel and aluminum businesses

RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Joe Peschisolido, Member of Parliament for Steveston-Richmond East, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce new funding for local steel and aluminum industry employers.

Date: August 7, 2019



Time: 9:30 a.m.



Location: Tree Island Industries

3933 Boundary Road

Richmond, British Columbia

