Media Advisory - MP Joe Peschisolido to announce support for two local steel and aluminum businesses Français
Aug 06, 2019, 16:00 ET
RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Joe Peschisolido, Member of Parliament for Steveston-Richmond East, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce new funding for local steel and aluminum industry employers.
Date:
August 7, 2019
Time:
9:30 a.m.
Location:
Tree Island Industries
3933 Boundary Road
Richmond, British Columbia
