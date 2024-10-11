Media Advisory - Ministers Boissonnault and MacKinnon to discuss building a modern 21st-century workforce

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, will host Workforce Summit 2024 in Montréal. This summit will bring representatives from various sectors to discuss the workforce of today and tomorrow.

Minister Boissonnault's opening remarks and keynote address

Minister Boissonnault's opening remarks and keynote address will be open to the media and live streamed on Employment and Social Development Canada's Facebook page.

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024 Time: 9:05 a.m. EDT Place: Montréal, Quebec

Minister MacKinnon's keynote address

The Minister of Labour and Seniors, Steven MacKinnon, will also deliver a keynote address in the afternoon. The address will be open to the media and live streamed on Employment and Social Development Canada's Facebook page.

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024 Time: 1:00 p.m. EDT Place: Montréal, Quebec

Media availability with ministers Boissonnault and MacKinnon

A photo opportunity and media availability with both ministers will follow the afternoon keynote address.

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024 Time: 1:20 p.m. EDT Place: Montréal, Quebec

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 10:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. Event location details will be shared with registered media.

