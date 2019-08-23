Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to speak at Lions Gate Marina's Customer Appreciation Day to highlight eco-certification achievement

NORTH VANCOUVER, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ -The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will speak at Lions Gate Marina's Customer Appreciation Day, where the Marina will officially be presented with their Clean Marine BC flag. Lions Gate Marina is the first North Vancouver facility to earn eco-certification.

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2019 Time: 3:00 p.m. (PT) Location: Lions Gate Marina

60 Senator Rd,

North Vancouver, BC

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

