MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Vandal to hold media availability on Budget 2022 investments in housing in the North
Apr 12, 2022, 17:22 ET
IQALUIT, NU, April 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and Minister responsible for CanNor, will deliver remarks on northern housing investments in Budget 2022. He will be joined by the Honourable P.J. Akeeagok, Premier of Nunavut; Aluki Kotierk, President of Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated; and Kenny Bell, Mayor of Iqaluit. A media availability will follow.
Date:
April 13, 2022
Time:
10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. Boardroom
Igluvut Bldg, 922 Niaqunngusiariaq,
Iqaluit, NU X0A 0H0
GovCan – North (@GovCanNorth) / Twitter
SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada
For further information: Kyle Allen, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, 819-953-1153; CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, [email protected]
