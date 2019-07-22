Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Make a Green Infrastructure Announcement Français
Jul 22, 2019, 15:38 ET
OTTAWA, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make a green infrastructure announcement for electric vehicles and energy-efficient buildings.
A media availability will follow.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, July 23, 2019
|
Time:
|
2:15 p.m. PDT
|
Location:
|
University of British Columbia
Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
Share this article