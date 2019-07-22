Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Make a Green Infrastructure Announcement

OTTAWA, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make a green infrastructure announcement for electric vehicles and energy-efficient buildings.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Tuesday, July 23, 2019



Time: 2:15 p.m. PDT



Location: University of British Columbia

Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre, Achievement Lounge

6163 University Blvd.

Vancouver, B.C.

V6T 1Z1

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

