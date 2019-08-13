Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Announce Support for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources, will announce an investment in the Shakespeare site in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources, will announce support for cultural redevelopment in Saskatoon on Wednesday. Minister Sohi will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, and the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

TIME:

1:45 p.m.

PLACE:

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan Festival Grounds (rain location is the mainstage tent)

948 Spadina Crescent East

(along the Meewasin Trail between the 25th Street Bridge and the Saskatoon Civic Conservatory)

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

