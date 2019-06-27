Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to announce support for a just and fair coal transition Français
Jun 27, 2019, 13:30 ET
NISKU, AB, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce an investment to support the fair transition of Alberta and Saskatchewan communities to a sustainable clean economy.
|
Date:
|
Friday, June 28, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:00 a.m.
|
Location:
|
Boardroom 110
|
Community and Operations Centre
|
1105 5 Street
|
Nisku, AB
