Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to announce support for a just and fair coal transition

NISKU, AB, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce an investment to support the fair transition of Alberta and Saskatchewan communities to a sustainable clean economy.

Date: Friday, June 28, 2019 Time: 9:00 a.m. Location: Boardroom 110

Community and Operations Centre

1105 5 Street

Nisku, AB

SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada

For further information: Narmin Hassam-Clark, Communications Advisor, Alberta Region, Western Economic Diversification Canada, Edmonton, Alberta, 780-399-1058, narmin.hassam-clark@canada.ca

