Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Announce Renewable Power Investment in Alberta
Aug 22, 2019, 13:30 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce funding for a geothermal power project in Edmonton, Alberta. A media availability will follow.
|
Date
|
Friday, August 23, 2019
|
Time
|
11:30 a.m. MDT
|
Location:
|
PCL Industrial Fabrication Shop
Media will be required to sign in at the front desk upon arrival.
Media are also invited to participate in a tour of the facility prior to the announcement.
As the event will take place at an active construction site, all attendees are required to wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and flat, closed-toed shoes. No hooded tops or loose jewelry are permitted.
Safety Orientation and Tour Details
A mandatory safety orientation will take place before the announcement, during which time protective equipment will be provided.
|
Safety Orientation, with tour of the facility
|
Time
|
10:50 a.m. MDT
|
Safety Orientation, no tour of the facility
|
Time
|
11:10 a.m. MDT
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
