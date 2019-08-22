Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Announce Renewable Power Investment in Alberta

OTTAWA, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce funding for a geothermal power project in Edmonton, Alberta. A media availability will follow.

Date Friday, August 23, 2019



Time 11:30 a.m. MDT



Location: PCL Industrial Fabrication Shop

2107 4th Street NW

Nisku, Alberta T9E 7W6

Media will be required to sign in at the front desk upon arrival.

Media are also invited to participate in a tour of the facility prior to the announcement.

As the event will take place at an active construction site, all attendees are required to wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and flat, closed-toed shoes. No hooded tops or loose jewelry are permitted.

Safety Orientation and Tour Details

A mandatory safety orientation will take place before the announcement, during which time protective equipment will be provided.

Safety Orientation, with tour of the facility



Time 10:50 a.m. MDT



Safety Orientation, no tour of the facility



Time 11:10 a.m. MDT

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

