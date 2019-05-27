Media Advisory - Minister Sohi Hosting International Clean Energy Conference

OTTAWA, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, is hosting the 10th Clean Energy Ministerial and the 4th Mission Innovation Ministerial in Vancouver, B.C., from May 27-29, 2019.

Canada welcomes over 25 countries to discuss a future that will be cleaner, brighter and more prosperous for coming generations. Canada will showcase its leadership in cleantech innovation, champion the issue of gender equality, youth and Indigenous peoples in clean energy and promote Canada as an investment destination.

Note: To gain access to CEM10/MI-4 press conferences, events and on-site interviews, media must be accredited. Please register for media accreditation: http://cem-mi-vancouver2019.ca/media/.

For details of other Clean Energy Ministerial and Mission Innovation Ministerial events open to media, visit : http://cem-mi-vancouver2019.ca/about/.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FOR MINISTER SOHI



Date: Monday, May 27, 2019 Location: Vancouver Convention Centre

999 Canada Place,

Vancouver, BC V6C 3C1

Event: Clean Energy Future as Reconciliation: Our Communities, Our Stories

Description: Projects and leadership of Indigenous peoples in clean energy will be profiled. Remarks by Minister Sohi.

Location: Room 220

Time: 2:30 p.m. PDT

Notes for media: Opening remarks only.

Event: Minister's Tour, Innovation Showcase

Description: Minister Sohi will tour the CEM10/MI-4 Innovation Showcase and meet with the participants.

Location: Innovation Showcase

Time: 4:45 -5:30 p.m. PDT

Notes for media: Open to media.

Event: Opening Ceremony CEM10/MI-4

Description: Minister Sohi to make a clean technology announcement.

Location: Ballrooms C&D

Time: 6:00 - 6:45 p.m. PDT

Notes for media: Open to media.

For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

