Media Advisory - Minister Rodriguez to Visit the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Region Français
Jul 31, 2019, 08:00 ET
The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will be in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean to announce financial support for cultural organizations in the region and to meet with stakeholders from the arts, culture and heritage sectors and representatives from Indigenous communities
VILLE DE SAGUENAY, QC, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will be in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean on Thursday, August 1 and Friday, August 2 to announce financial support for cultural organizations in the region, and to meet with stakeholders from the arts, culture and heritage sector and representatives from Indigenous communities.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
Events for Thursday, August 1, 2019
Chicoutimi
11:15 a.m. – Visit to the Centre d'amitié autochtone du Saguenay
2:00 p.m. – Informal meeting with stakeholders from the arts, culture and heritage sector in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region
3:00 p.m. – Photo opportunity at La Voie Maltée micro-brewery
3:30 p.m. – Media briefing
PLACE:
La Voie Maltée
224 Des Laurentides Street
Chicoutimi, Quebec
8:00 p.m. – Appearance by Minister Rodriguez and Member of Parliament Richard Hébert at the Festival international des rythmes du monde
PLACE:
Main Stage of the Port Area
49 La Fontaine Street
Chicoutimi, Quebec
Events for Friday, August 2, 2019
Alma
11:40 a.m. – Visit to the Odyssée des Bâtisseurs
12:00 p.m. – Media briefing
PLACE:
Odyssée des Bâtisseurs
1671 Du Pont Nord Avenue
Alma, Quebec
Mashteuiatsh
3:00 p.m. – Visit to the Première Nation Innu de Mashteuiatsh
Dolbeau-Mistassini
8:30 p.m. – Appearance at the Festival du Bleuet – Route 66 show
PLACE:
Festival du Bleuet
60 Savard Street – next to the sports centre
Dolbeau-Mistassini, Quebec
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
Share this article