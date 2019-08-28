Media Advisory - Minister Rodriguez to Visit Abitibi-Témiscamingue

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will be in Abitibi-Témiscamingue to announce new investments; meet with stakeholders from the arts, culture and heritage sectors; and take part in the opening of the Festival de musique émergente en Abitibi-Témiscamingue

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will visit Rouyn-Noranda and Témiscamingue First Nation on Thursday, August 29, and then Amos and Val-d'Or on Friday, August 30 to announce new investments; meet with stakeholders from the arts, culture and heritage sectors; and take part in the opening of the Festival de musique émergente en Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

Activities for Thursday, August 29, 2019

Rouyn-Noranda

9:45 a.m. – Meeting with stakeholders from the arts, culture and heritage sector in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region

Note to media: This meeting is open to the media for photographs.

10:30 a.m. – Visit to MA Musée d'art

Note to media: This meeting is open to the media for photographs.

11:00 a.m. – Visit to Agora des arts (Last year, this organization received $1.2 million in funding for renovations through Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.)

Note to media: This meeting is open to the media for photographs.

11:30 a.m. – Media availability

PLACE:

Agora des arts

37 7th Street

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec

5:00 p.m. – Delivering remarks at the opening of the Festival de musique émergente en Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Note to media: Individual interviews may be possible.

Activities for Friday, August 30, 2019

Amos

10:00 a.m. – Press conference to announce a new investment

PLACE:

G4 R&D

761 Parc Avenue

Amos, Quebec

Val-d'Or

1:30 p.m. – Press conference to announce new investments and visit to the Centre d'amitié autochtone de Val-d'Or

PLACE:

Centre d'amitié autochtone de Val-d'Or

1272 7th Street

Val d'Or, Quebec

Note to media: Individual interviews may be possible following the announcement.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

