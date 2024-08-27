Minister Qualtrough will attend the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and take part in the International Disability Inclusion Conference hosted by UNESCO and the International Paralympic Committee.

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, will travel to Paris, France to show support to Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will take place from August 28 to September 8, with an estimated 4,400 athletes from 182 nations. A Team Canada delegation of 126 athletes will compete in 18 sports.

The Government of Canada is proud to be the largest investor in Canada's amateur sport system, which supports athletes from the playground to the Olympic and Paralympic podiums. Through Sport Canada programs, Canadians contribute to the preparation, participation and celebration of our country's high-performance athletes before, during and after the Games.

On August 28, Minister Qualtrough will participate in the International Disability Inclusion Conference: Harnessing the transformational impact of Para sport, hosted by UNESCO and the International Paralympic Committee.

Minister Qualtrough will then attend the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games before cheering on Team Canada during the competitions.

