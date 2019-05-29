Media Advisory - Minister Qualtrough to speak at CANSEC Français

OTTAWA, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, will deliver a speech at the 2019 CANSEC conference. 

Following her remarks, the Minister will make herself available to the media.

Date:

May 30, 2019     

Time:

Speech: 8:25 am (EDT)
Media availability: 9:30 am (EDT)

Location:

EY Centre
4899 Uplands Drive
Ottawa, Ontario

For further information: Marielle Hossack, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, 819-956-3239; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca

