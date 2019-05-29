Media Advisory - Minister Qualtrough to speak at CANSEC Français
May 29, 2019, 08:58 ET
OTTAWA, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, will deliver a speech at the 2019 CANSEC conference.
Following her remarks, the Minister will make herself available to the media.
Date:
May 30, 2019
Time:
Speech: 8:25 am (EDT)
Location:
EY Centre
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Marielle Hossack, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, 819-956-3239; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca
