Media Advisory - Minister Qualtrough to speak at CANSEC

OTTAWA, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, will deliver a speech at the 2019 CANSEC conference.

Following her remarks, the Minister will make herself available to the media.

Date: May 30, 2019 Time: Speech: 8:25 am (EDT)

Media availability: 9:30 am (EDT) Location: EY Centre

4899 Uplands Drive

Ottawa, Ontario

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Marielle Hossack, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, 819-956-3239; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

