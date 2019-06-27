Media Advisory - Minister Petitpas-Taylor to Announce Major Funding for the Congrès Mondial Acadien

The Honorable Ginette Petitpas-Taylor, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament (Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe) will announce funding for the Congrès mondial acadien

DIEPPE, NB, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honorable Ginette Petitpas-Taylor, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament (Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe), will announce funding for the Congrès mondial acadien on Friday. She will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency. This funding announcement will take place simultaneously in Dieppe and in Abram-Village, Prince Edward Island, with Robert J. Morrissey, Member of Parliament (Egmont).

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Friday, June 28, 2019

TIME:

1:00 p.m.

PLACE:

Place 1604

243 Gauvin Street

Dieppe, New Brunswick

