CED will help 28 organizations accelerate their integration into national and international defence supply chains.

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

While at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montréal (CCMM) today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, addressed representatives of Quebec's economic sector regarding the Government of Canada's vision for economic leadership and the country's new Defence Industrial Strategy. Minister Joly also announced a total of over $33M in CED funding under the Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII) for Quebec.

The world is changing rapidly. The international rules-based order is fading, and technological change is expanding the fields of conflict. The Government of Canada is thus focusing on what it can control: reinvesting to rebuild and rearm the Canadian Armed Forces. Canada is adopting a long‑term government-wide approach aimed at strengthening the defence industrial base, a pillar of national security, economic prosperity and strategic autonomy.

Through its first-ever Defence Industrial Strategy, the Government of Canada is consolidating the industrial foundations that underpin Canada's security and economic resilience. By combining long‑term investments in defence and industrial capabilities, the Strategy supports Canadian businesses and workers, improves our supply chains and makes Canada a trusted partner to its Allies. We are making historic investments in Canada's defence ecosystem to transform our army, create well-paid, quality jobs for Canadians across the country and, above all, provide the Canadian Armed Forces with the equipment needed to ensure Canada's security and sovereignty.

The funds provided by CED will enable the recipients to develop new technologies, adapt their products and services to meet the needs of the Canadian Armed Forces, increase their capacity to produce and innovate, improve their productivity and competitiveness, explore new markets or consolidate existing ones, and meet the certification standards and qualifications required in defence. In addition, these projects will lead to the creation and maintenance of 250 well-paid jobs within these businesses and organizations.

A strong defence industry is key to the country's sovereignty and national security, as well as its economic resilience and prosperity in the long term. As such, the Government of Canada is taking bold steps to foster a more resilient, sustainable defence industrial base, including by making targeted regional investments to increase Canada's defence industrial capacity.

The list of recipients and additional information on each of the 28 projects receiving support under the RDII are provided in the related backgrounder.

Quote

"Small and medium-sized enterprises are at the core of regional economic development and play a key role in our government's plan to build, protect and strengthen Canada's defence industry. Through the Regional Defence Investment Initiative, CED is making strategic investments to help SMEs and organizations increase their capacity and stimulate innovation in this sector. Our government has a clear, ambitious plan to strengthen Canada's sovereignty, security and prosperity, while also generating economic spin-offs for the industry and for communities across Quebec."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Prime Minister Carney launches Canada's first Defence Industrial Strategy to strengthen security, create prosperity, and reinforce strategic autonomy

Security, Sovereignty and Prosperity

As announced in Budget 2025, initial investments have been made to boost Canada's defence industrial base by allocating $6.6 billion over five years, starting in 2025-2026, under the Defence Industrial Strategy.

These initial investments will stimulate research and innovation, strengthen national supply chains, and improve access to funding for Canada's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the defence sector.

In this context, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, announced on December 8, 2025, the launch of the Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII), aimed at meeting the country's defence needs, while also stimulating regional economic development. In Quebec, the RDII has an investment budget of $64.9 million over three years.

The RDII funds are being granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to develop their operations and increase their competitiveness, as well as regional economic players helping to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

By drawing on CED's expertise and regional anchoring in Quebec to support innovation, the RDII will strengthen Canada's defence industrial base in all regions across the country, while also helping Canada meet its NATO defence spending commitment.

CED is the key federal player in Quebec to promote economic development in the regions and among SMEs. With its 12 regional offices, it accompanies businesses, organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

