OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Language is the pillar of our culture and our identity. Deeply rooted in our history and carried forward through generations, it shapes the legacy we pass on to the future. That is why we are committed to supporting First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples in their efforts to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen their languages.

Earlier this month, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, travelled to Victoria to meet with the First Peoples' Cultural Council (FPCC) and visit First Nations communities to learn more about the important work being done to revitalize Indigenous languages across British Columbia.

Minister Miller visited the ȽÁU, WELṈEW̱ Tribal School to observe immersion and weaving classes. He also met with Songhees First Nation language learners developing curricula and concluded his trip to xʷsepsəm (Esquimalt) Nation, learning about language revitalization and honouring the memory of Elder Elmer Seniemten George, one of the last fluent Lekwungen/Songhees speakers.

FPCC is the First Nations Regionally Designated Organization for British Columbia. In 2023–24, FPCC and the Government of Canada established a five-year agreement providing $131 million to support First Nations language revitalization across the province.

This funding will support First Nations in reclaiming and protecting their languages, while also enabling the Council to implement a long-term language revitalization strategy in partnership with First Nations communities and organizations in British Columbia.

To date, funding delivered through the FPCC's programming has helped more young people immerse themselves in their languages through classes and camps and has expanded access for Indigenous language learners, immersion, mentor-apprentice programs, language documentation and long-term strategic community language plans.

"Languages are at the heart of who we are. We are proud to support the work of the First Peoples' Cultural Council in working with First Nations communities across British Columbia to reclaim, protect and pass on their languages to future generations. This investment reflects our shared commitment to supporting Indigenous language revitalization, in the spirit of the Indigenous Languages Act."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"It was an honour to meet with Minister Miller and provide him with opportunities to connect with community partners, witness their amazing success and see the impact of investments in language revitalization. Communities are working hard and achieving results."

--Tracey Herbert, CEO, First Peoples' Cultural Council

"It was an honour to meet with Minister Miller. We shared with him the story of how our language program has grown from locating museum audio archives to the creation of dictionaries, textbooks and community classes, including daily classes for children. This 15-year journey was made possible by Canadian Heritage funding through the FPCC, for which the community is very grateful."

--Andrew Cienski, Language Revitalization Specialist, (xʷsepsəm) Esquimalt Nation

"It was deeply meaningful to welcome the Minister to sit with us in person and truly witness the emotion, passion and healing power of language revitalization in our community. Language grounds our community programs and strengthens connection when it is woven into Songhees Nation events. It was a proud moment for our Language team to present our Lekwungen Sounds Book to the Minister and guests. It represents that our language is moving forward--it is alive, it is strong, and it is being shared."

--Councillor Eugene Sam; Language Coordinator Carmen Dick; and Manager of Curriculum and Resource Development Kristely Kelly, representatives of the Songhees Nation

The Indigenous Languages Act received Royal Assent on June 21, 2019. Canadian Heritage continues to work with Indigenous partners and organizations to implement the Act.

First Nations Regionally Designated Organizations, such as the First Peoples' Cultural Council, support the delivery of the First Nations Languages Funding Model -- Indigenous Languages Component by implementing their own language revitalization strategy with First Nations communities and organizations in their regions. This approach to funding distribution from the Government of Canada aligns with the Indigenous Languages Act, which recognizes that First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples are best positioned to lead the reclamation, revitalization, maintenance and strengthening of their languages.

To ensure the vitality of Indigenous languages for generations to come and support the implementation of the Indigenous Languages Act, Canada has provided important budget investments of more than $1 billion from 2019–20 to 2028–29, and $162.7 million in permanent annual funding.

The United Nations declared 2022–32 the International Decade of Indigenous Languages. Throughout the Decade, Canada is recognizing, raising awareness of, and celebrating the rich diversity of Indigenous languages. The Decade's main objectives are to draw attention to the critical loss of Indigenous languages and the urgent need to preserve, revitalize and promote Indigenous languages at the national and international levels.

