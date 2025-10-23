EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), will announce federal funding available across the Prairie Provinces through the Black Entrepreneurship Program Ecosystem Fund.

Minister Olszewski will be joined by Dr. Edna Wakene, Board Chair, Africa Centre; Dennis Agbegha, Regional Manager of Inclusive Entrepreneurship, Business Development Bank of Canada; Nshuti Byamungu, Founder, Lumiere Disability Services; and Mike Ewanisha, President, M. E. E. Auto Ltd.

Speakers will take media questions following remarks.

Date:

October 24, 2025

Time:

9:00 a.m. MT

Location:

Africa Centre – Edmonton

11808 St. Albert Trail Northwest, #106

Edmonton, Alberta

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Brennan Bunko, Acting Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 587-338-3690; Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781