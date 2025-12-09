Investing in the Prairie Provinces through enhanced partnerships to build strong communities, sturdy supply chains, and a thriving Prairie economy

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The world is changing and with its natural resources, expertise, and talent, the Prairie Provinces are well-positioned to meet this moment head on. Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), launched the Prairie Partnership Initiative (PPI)--a bold initiative that brings together multiple federal departments to advance ambitious projects, strengthen our regional supply chains, deepen partnerships, and catalyze economic opportunities in communities across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Grounded in the Building a Green Prairie Economy Act, which was championed by the late Hon. Jim Carr, the Prairie Partnership Initiative will drive collaboration with provincial and municipal governments, Indigenous partners, businesses, and communities to seize strategic opportunities.

As a flagship initiative, the PPI will leverage PrairiesCan's presence in the region to:

Drive job creation, export diversification, and growth;

Attract more private sector investment;

Support ambitious early-stage projects with major economic potential;

Strengthen regional and national supply chains; and

Supercharge the Prairie project table that streamlines engagement with project proponents.

PrairiesCan has committed $200 million over three years to priorities outlined by the Building a Green Prairie Economy Act and PPI will unlock further investment from other federal departments to amplify the Government of Canada's impact in the region.

The Prairie Partnership Initiative complements--but is separate from other government priorities--such as the Climate Competitiveness Strategy and the work of the Major Projects Office (MPO). While the MPO works to advance nation building projects and transformative strategies, PPI will identify and incubate ambitious but smaller projects of local or regional significance in the three Prairie provinces that are currently not easily supported by traditional funding programs.

Quotes

"The West has what the world wants--and what Canadians need--to prosper in a time of rapid global change. The Prairie Partnership Initiative is about unlocking that potential by working together. By working with governments, Indigenous partners, industry, and communities around the same table, we are advancing consequential projects and the businesses that support them across the Prairie Provinces, to drive Canada's economic strength. When the Prairies succeed, all of Canada succeeds."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"Canada's strength lies in our people, our communities, our Indigenous partners and our ability to work together. The Prairie Partnership Initiative is about harnessing the talent, resources, and ingenuity of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba to build a greener, more resilient economy. By deepening partnerships and investing in local projects, we are ensuring that Prairie communities thrive and that Canada continues to lead with ambition and unity on the global stage."

–The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Building on the Green Prairie Economy Act, the Prairie Partnership Initiative will advance ambitious projects and catalyze economic opportunities across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. The Prairies are poised to lead in a world that is rapidly transitioning to a cleaner, more resilient economy, and when we unlock that potential, we drive prosperity for all Canadians."

–The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change, and Nature

"Being from Saskatchewan, I know the Prairie provinces have always punched above their weight for Canada. This federal Prairie Partnership Initiative is all about empowering PrairiesCan to unlock new opportunities, new investments, and new partnerships across our region. When the Prairies do well, Canada does well, and when federal departments sit down together with local leaders, farmers, and small business owners, we can move good ideas from the coffee shop conversation to shovels in the ground for the local projects -- big and small -- that our communities need."

–The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development

"The Prairie Partnership Initiative is about unlocking the full economic strength of a region that has long been an engine of Canadian prosperity. By coordinating federal action and supporting ambitious early-stage projects, we are helping businesses scale, strengthening supply chains, and building the foundation for long-term prosperity across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba."

–Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"I am excited to see the creation of the Prairie Partnership Initiative to help move forward the incredible ideas and projects that emerge from the Prairie provinces. Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta have so much to offer, and this initiative will enable communities and businesses to come together with the federal government to build tangible successes across our region."

–Ginette Lavack, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services

"The Prairie Partnership Initiative is more than a new program; it's a new way of working together. By creating a single project table where Prairie proponents can bring their ideas forward, instead of navigating a maze of federal departments, we're making collaboration the norm rather than the exception. This is exactly what my father, the late Honourable Jim Carr, envisioned when he championed the Building a Green Prairie Economy Act: a future where our partners work together in common purpose to unlock the full potential of this region. It's a template for how ambition, partnership, and clarity of purpose can build lasting prosperity on the Prairies and for the country."

–Ben Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre

Quick facts

Grounded in the Building a Green Prairie Economy Act , the Prairie Partnership Initiative (PPI) builds upon its foundational principles to advance a dynamic, sustainable and resilient economy across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta.

, the Prairie Partnership Initiative (PPI) builds upon its foundational principles to advance a dynamic, sustainable and resilient economy across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta. PPI is a flagship coordination and partnership mechanism that will connect project proponents with federal departments to drive transformative economic opportunities.

Ten federal departments are working together with PrairiesCan through the PPI: Prairies Economic Development Canada; Environment and Climate Change Canada; Transport Canada; Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada; Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada; Finance Canada; Natural Resources Canada; Indigenous Services Canada; Employment and Social Development Canada; and, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada.

Departments are collaborating on five areas identified by people living and working on the Prairies: Growing key regional sectors. Effective movement of goods, people and information. Expanding and capitalizing on clean electricity. Community economic development. Economic reconciliation and inclusive growth.

PPI is closely aligned with the priorities and missions of this government and such as major projects, the climate competitiveness strategy, scaling up our defense capabilities, AI, and trade diversification.

The Prairie Provinces account for almost a quarter of Canada's GDP and contribute significantly to Canada's exports, natural resources, clean technology development, and value-added agricultural and agri-food production.

