CALGARY, AB, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, on behalf of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, will make an important announcement about a National School Food Program to ensure more children in Canada receive nutritious food at school.

Media will have an opportunity to ask questions following the announcement.

Date: Friday, May 17, 2024 Time: 10:00 a.m. MDT Location: Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids

909 11 Avenue Southwest

Calgary, Alberta

T2R 1L7

