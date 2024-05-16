Media Advisory - Minister of Transport Rodriguez to make an important announcement about a new National School Food Program Français
May 16, 2024, 14:32 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, on behalf of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, will make an important announcement about a National School Food Program to ensure more children in Canada receive nutritious food at school.
Media will have an opportunity to ask questions following the announcement.
|
Date:
|
Friday, May 17, 2024
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. MDT
|
Location:
|
Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids
|
909 11 Avenue Southwest
|
Calgary, Alberta
|
T2R 1L7
SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa
For further information: Contacts: Laurent de Casanove, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]
Share this article