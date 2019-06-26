Media Advisory - Minister of Science and Sport, Kirsty Duncan, to announce new collaboration between the National Research Council of Canada and the Fields Institute for Research in Mathematical Sciences

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will announce a new collaboration between the National Research Council of Canada and the Fields Institute for Research in Mathematical Sciences.

Date: June 27, 2019



Time: Media arrival: 10:45 am (ET)

Announcement: 11:00 am (ET)



Location: Fields Institute on the University of Toronto campus

222 College Street, Second Floor

Toronto, Ontario

SOURCE National Research Council Canada

For further information: Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-4204, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Media Relations, National Research Council of Canada, 613-991-1431, 1-855-282-1637, media@nrc-cnrc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca; Esther Berzunza, Manager of Development and Communications, The Fields Institute for Research in Mathematical Sciences, 416-348-9710 x 2014, eberzunz@fields.utoronto.ca

