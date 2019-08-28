Media Advisory - Minister O'Regan to highlight clean energy project in New Brunswick Français
Aug 28, 2019, 14:15 ET
PABINEAU FIRST NATION, UNCEDED TRADITIONAL MI'GMAQ TERRITORY, NB, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, alongside Chief David Peter-Paul, will announce funding towards a clean energy project located south of Richibucto, New Brunswick.
Following the announcement, there will be a brief media availability.
|
Date:
|
August, 29, 2019
|
Time:
|
3:00PM (ATL)
|
Where:
|
1290 Pabineau Falls Rd.,
SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada
For further information: (media only): Kevin Deagle, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, 873-354-0987; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca
