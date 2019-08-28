Media Advisory - Minister O'Regan to highlight clean energy project in New Brunswick

PABINEAU FIRST NATION, UNCEDED TRADITIONAL MI'GMAQ TERRITORY, NB, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, alongside Chief David Peter-Paul, will announce funding towards a clean energy project located south of Richibucto, New Brunswick.

Following the announcement, there will be a brief media availability.

Date: August, 29, 2019 Time: 3:00PM (ATL)



Where: 1290 Pabineau Falls Rd.,

Pabineau First Nation, New Brunswick

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: (media only): Kevin Deagle, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, 873-354-0987; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca