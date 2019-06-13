Media Advisory - Minister Murray to launch new strategy to grow the Western Canadian economy and support middle class jobs Français
BURNABY, BC, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joyce Murray, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will be at the British Columbia Institute of Technology tomorrow to launch Grow West: The Western Canada Growth Strategy.
Date:
Friday, June 14, 2019
Time:
11:00 a.m.
Location:
NE 4 – Carpentry Building
British Columbia Institute of Technology – Burnaby Campus
3700 Willingdon Avenue
Burnaby, BC
