Media Advisory - Minister Murray to launch new strategy to grow the Western Canadian economy and support middle class jobs

BURNABY, BC, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joyce Murray, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will be at the British Columbia Institute of Technology tomorrow to launch Grow West: The Western Canada Growth Strategy.

Date: Friday, June 14, 2019



Time: 11:00 a.m.



Location: NE 4 – Carpentry Building

British Columbia Institute of Technology – Burnaby Campus

3700 Willingdon Avenue

Burnaby, BC

Follow us on Twitter: @ISED_CA, @WD_Canada

WD Homepage

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca; Media Relations, Western Economic Diversification Canada, 613-408-8987, wd.media-medias.deo@canada.ca; Event logistics only: Ben Stanford, Regional Communications Manager, Western Economic Diversification Canada, Richmond, British Columbia, 604-365-8050, ben.stanford@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.wd.gc.ca/

