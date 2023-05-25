Media Advisory - Minister Murray announces a new federal investment in the fight against aquatic invasive species

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, will announce a major investment in the fight against aquatic invasive species in Canada through creation of the Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Fund. The Minister will be joined by partners from the Pacific Salmon Foundation who will highlight their existing project in the capture of European Green Crab in the waters off Vancouver Island. A question period and photo opportunities will be available for media in attendance.

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. PDT

Location: Vanier Park, adjacent to Canadian Coast Guard Base Kitsilano

1661 Whyte Ave., Vancouver, BC V6J 1A9

For further information: Matthew Dillon, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 613-992-3474, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]