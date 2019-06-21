Media advisory - Minister Monsef to make an announcement during the grand opening of the Cation Wildlife Preserve trails

OTTAWA, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of International Development and Minister for the Status of Women, Maryam Monsef, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will make an announcement during the grand opening of the Cation Wildlife Preserve trails.

Event: Announcement Date: Saturday, June 22, 2019 Time: 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Location: Cation Wildlife Preserve

Corner of French Settlement Road and Powell Lane (Refer to map)

Coboconk, Ontario

Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

