Media advisory - Minister Monsef to make an announcement during the grand opening of the Cation Wildlife Preserve trails Français
Jun 21, 2019, 19:00 ET
OTTAWA, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of International Development and Minister for the Status of Women, Maryam Monsef, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will make an announcement during the grand opening of the Cation Wildlife Preserve trails.
|
Event:
|
Announcement
|
Date:
|
Saturday, June 22, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. (EDT)
|
Location:
|
Cation Wildlife Preserve
|
Corner of French Settlement Road and Powell Lane (Refer to map)
|
Coboconk, Ontario
Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca
Share this article