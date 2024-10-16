MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Miller to attend citizenship ceremony in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB , Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will welcome 80 of Canada's newest citizens from 15 different countries at a ceremony in Winnipeg. Citizenship Judge Suzanne Carrière will preside over the ceremony.

Date:

Thursday, October 17, 2024

Time:

9:00 a.m. CT

Notes for media:

  • Media must register in advance for this in-person ceremony by sharing their name, title, email address and outlet with [email protected] by Wednesday, October 16 at 4:00 p.m. CT. Please include "RSVP for October 17 citizenship ceremony" in the subject line of the email.
  • Media attending the event are asked to arrive no later than 8:45 a.m. CT.
  • Photography and video are permitted during the ceremony.

