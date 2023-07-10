TSUUT'INA NATION, AB, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, as he announces new funding for the Tsuut'ina Nation to support anti-gang programming.

He will be joined by Chief Roy Whitney of the Tsuut'ina Nation, and the Chief of Police for Tsuut'ina Nation, Keith Blake.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino, Chief Whitney and Chief Blake will take questions from the media.

Date

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Time

11:45 a.m. MDT

Location

Tsuut'ina Nation Band Office

9911 Chiilla Boulevard

Tsuut'ina Nation, Alberta

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Contacts: Alexander Cohen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations: Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]