Media advisory - Minister McKenna will hold a joint media availability with the State of California

OTTAWA, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will hold a joint teleconference with the Chair of the California Air Resources Board, Mary D. Nichols.

Event: 

Media availability by teleconference

Date: 

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Time: 

12:00 p.m. (EDT) / 9:00 a.m. (PDT)

Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

