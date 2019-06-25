Media advisory - Minister McKenna will hold a joint media availability with the State of California Français
Jun 25, 2019, 15:42 ET
OTTAWA, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will hold a joint teleconference with the Chair of the California Air Resources Board, Mary D. Nichols.
|
Event:
|
Media availability by teleconference
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, June 26, 2019
|
Time:
|
12:00 p.m. (EDT) / 9:00 a.m. (PDT)
Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca
Share this article