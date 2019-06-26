Media advisory - Minister McKenna to hold a media callback following a meeting with the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment

OTTAWA, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will be attending the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment (in Halifax, Nova Scotia) where she will meet with her provincial and territorial counterparts to continue collaborating on environmental protection as well as tackling climate change and plastic pollution.

Following the meeting, Minister McKenna will hold a media availability by teleconference.

Event: Media Availability by Teleconference Date: Thursday, June 27, 2019 Time: 12:00 p.m. (EDT) / 1:00 p.m. (ADT)

Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

