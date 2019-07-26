Update - Media advisory - Minister McKenna to announce support for clean-transportation infrastructure in the Greater Toronto Area: Itinerary for July 29, 2019 Français
Jul 26, 2019, 17:00 ET
OTTAWA, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, on behalf of the Minister of Natural Resources, Amarjeet Sohi, will announce Government of Canada funding to support clean-transportation infrastructure in Brampton.
Event:
Announcement and Media Availability
Date:
Monday, July 29, 2019
Time:
11:00 a.m. (EDT)
Location:
Brampton Transit Sandalwood Facility
130 Sandalwood Parkway West
Brampton, Ontario
The event will be live-streamed on the Environment and Natural Resources Canada Facebook Page.
Following the announcement in Brampton, the Minister will make an announcement on clean-transportation infrastructure, at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Event:
Announcement and Media Availability
Date:
Monday, July 29, 2019
Time:
2:00 p.m. (EDT)
Location:
Toronto Pearson International Airport - Terminal 3 - Departures Level - Sign 23
6301 Silver Dart Drive
Mississauga, Ontario
The event will be live-streamed on the Environment and Natural Resources Canada Facebook Page.
Media are encouraged to register for the events with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
For further information: Bronwen Jervis, Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-353-8851, bronwen.jervis@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, vanessa.adams@canada.ca; Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca
