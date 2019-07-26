Update - Media advisory - Minister McKenna to announce support for clean-transportation infrastructure in the Greater Toronto Area: Itinerary for July 29, 2019

OTTAWA, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, on behalf of the Minister of Natural Resources, Amarjeet Sohi, will announce Government of Canada funding to support clean-transportation infrastructure in Brampton.

Event: Announcement and Media Availability Date: Monday, July 29, 2019 Time: 11:00 a.m. (EDT) Location: Brampton Transit Sandalwood Facility

130 Sandalwood Parkway West

Brampton, Ontario

The event will be live-streamed on the Environment and Natural Resources Canada Facebook Page.

Following the announcement in Brampton, the Minister will make an announcement on clean-transportation infrastructure, at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Event: Announcement and Media Availability Date: Monday, July 29, 2019 Time: 2:00 p.m. (EDT) Location: Toronto Pearson International Airport - Terminal 3 - Departures Level - Sign 23

6301 Silver Dart Drive

Mississauga, Ontario

The event will be live-streamed on the Environment and Natural Resources Canada Facebook Page.

Media are encouraged to register for the events with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Bronwen Jervis, Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-353-8851, bronwen.jervis@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, vanessa.adams@canada.ca; Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca

