Media advisory - Minister McKenna to announce new support to help small and medium-sized businesses save energy and money Français

News provided by

Environment and Climate Change Canada

May 29, 2019, 17:43 ET

OTTAWA, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will make an announcement about helping small and medium-sized businesses save money and energy. The announcement will be followed by a media availability.

Event:

Announcement and media availability

Date:

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Time:

9:30 a.m. (EDT)

Location:

Thyme and Again


1255 Wellington Street West

Ottawa, ON

The event will be livestreamed on the Minister of Environment and Climate Change's Twitter page.

Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Environment and Climate Change Canada

You just read:

Media advisory - Minister McKenna to announce new support to help small and medium-sized businesses save energy and money

News provided by

Environment and Climate Change Canada

May 29, 2019, 17:43 ET