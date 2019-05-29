Media advisory - Minister McKenna to announce new support to help small and medium-sized businesses save energy and money Français
May 29, 2019, 17:43 ET
OTTAWA, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will make an announcement about helping small and medium-sized businesses save money and energy. The announcement will be followed by a media availability.
Event:
Announcement and media availability
Date:
Thursday, May 30, 2019
Time:
9:30 a.m. (EDT)
Location:
Thyme and Again
1255 Wellington Street West
Ottawa, ON
The event will be livestreamed on the Minister of Environment and Climate Change's Twitter page.
Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
