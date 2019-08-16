Media advisory - Minister McKenna to announce Government of Canada support for conservation efforts and climate action

OTTAWA, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will announce support for Canada's conservation efforts and fight against climate change, as well as provide an update on Parks Canada commitments.

Event: Announcement and Media Availability Date: Monday, August 19, 2019 Time: 9:30 a.m. (PDT) Location: Uplands Park – Cattle Point – adjacent to:

2895 Beach Drive, Victoria BC V8R 5E6

Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada. Media Relations will advise registered media of any changes to the event.

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca; Media Relations, Parks Canada Agency, 1-855-862-1812 (toll-free), pc.medias-media.pc@canada.ca

