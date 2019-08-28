Media Advisory - Minister Lametti to announce investments in Oceans research partnerships for Concordia and McGill

MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Justice and the Attorney General, the Honourable David Lametti, on behalf of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will make an announcement regarding investments in ocean science for Concordia University and McGill University.

Media are invited to attend. The Minister will be available to take questions following the announcement.

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2019



Time: 3:00 p.m. (local time)



Location: Concordia University, Room EV 2-309

1455 Boulevard de Maisonneuve O, Montréal, QC H3G 1M8

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk,Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

