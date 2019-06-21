Media Advisory - Minister Jordan announces action to protect marine environment in Atlantic Canada

BRIDGEWATER, NS, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Member of Parliament for South Shore-St. Margaret's and Minister of Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, will announce action to protect the marine environment in Atlantic Canada.

Time: 11:00 a.m. (ADT)



Date: Monday, June 24, 2019



Location: Municipal park

114 King Street

Bridgewater, NS

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 613-990-7537, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

