Media Advisory - Minister Joly to Take Part in Activities at the Congrès Mondial Acadien 2019
Aug 14, 2019, 08:00 ET
The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official languages and La Francophonie, will participate in various activities at the Congrès mondial acadien 2019 in southeastern New Brunswick
OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will be in southeastern New Brunswick on Thursday, August 15 and Friday, August 16 to take part in various activities as part of the Congrès mondial acadien 2019.
The details are as follows:
Media activities on Thursday, August 15, 2019
Activity #1 – Finale of Accros de la chanson
TIME:
12:00 p.m.
PLACE:
Place 1604, Dieppe City Hall Complex
243 Gauvin Road
Dieppe, New Brunswick
Note to media: Open to media
Activity #2 – Official Ceremony, National Acadian Day
TIME:
5:00 p.m.
PLACE:
Place 1604, Dieppe City Hall Complex
243 Gauvin Road
Dieppe, New Brunswick
Note to media: Open to media
Activity #3 – Le Grand Tintamarre
TIME:
5:55 p.m.
PLACE:
Place 1604, Dieppe City Hall Complex
243 Gauvin Road
Dieppe, New Brunswick
Note to media: Open to media
Activity #4 – National Acadian Day Show
TIME:
7:00 p.m.
PLACE:
MusiquArt site
475 Notre Dame Street
Dieppe, New Brunswick
Note to media: Open to media
Media activities on Friday, August 16, 2019
Activity #5 – Official opening of Rendez-vous 2019 of the Réseau des villes francophones et Francophile des Amériques
TIME:
8:45 a.m.
PLACE:
Delta Hotel Ballroom
750 Main Street
Moncton, New Brunswick
Note to media: Open to media
Activity #6 – Unveiling of the Acadian Monument at Chipoudie
TIME:
10:30 a.m.
PLACE:
Site of the Acadian Monument
5702 King Street
Riverside-Albert, New Brunswick
Note to media: Open to media
