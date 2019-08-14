Media Advisory - Minister Joly to Take Part in Activities at the Congrès Mondial Acadien 2019

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official languages and La Francophonie, will participate in various activities at the Congrès mondial acadien 2019 in southeastern New Brunswick

OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will be in southeastern New Brunswick on Thursday, August 15 and Friday, August 16 to take part in various activities as part of the Congrès mondial acadien 2019.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

Media activities on Thursday, August 15, 2019

Activity #1 – Finale of Accros de la chanson

TIME:

12:00 p.m.

PLACE:

Place 1604, Dieppe City Hall Complex

243 Gauvin Road

Dieppe, New Brunswick

Note to media: Open to media

Activity #2 – Official Ceremony, National Acadian Day

TIME:

5:00 p.m.

PLACE:

Place 1604, Dieppe City Hall Complex

243 Gauvin Road

Dieppe, New Brunswick

Note to media: Open to media

Activity #3 – Le Grand Tintamarre

TIME:

5:55 p.m.

PLACE:

Place 1604, Dieppe City Hall Complex

243 Gauvin Road

Dieppe, New Brunswick

Note to media: Open to media

Activity #4 – National Acadian Day Show

TIME:

7:00 p.m.

PLACE:

MusiquArt site

475 Notre Dame Street

Dieppe, New Brunswick

Note to media: Open to media

Media activities on Friday, August 16, 2019

Activity #5 – Official opening of Rendez-vous 2019 of the Réseau des villes francophones et Francophile des Amériques

TIME:

8:45 a.m.

PLACE:

Delta Hotel Ballroom

750 Main Street

Moncton, New Brunswick

Note to media: Open to media

Activity #6 – Unveiling of the Acadian Monument at Chipoudie

TIME:

10:30 a.m.

PLACE:

Site of the Acadian Monument

5702 King Street

Riverside-Albert, New Brunswick

Note to media: Open to media

