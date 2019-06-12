Media Advisory - Minister Joly to Make Announcement in Support of Promoting Bilingualism in the National Capital

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will make an announcement in support of promoting bilingualism in the National Capital.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Thursday, June 13, 2019

TIME:

3:30 p.m.

LOCATION:

House of Commons Foyer

111 Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only): Jérémy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, jeremy.ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

