Media Advisory - Minister Joly to Make An Announcement for Greener Cities

OTTAWA, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce an investment for greener Canadian cities.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Friday, August 30, 2019 Time: 9:30 a.m. EDT



Location: Centre for Sustainable Development, Atrium

50 Sainte-Catherine Street West

Montreal, Quebec H2X 3V4

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

