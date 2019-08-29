Media Advisory - Minister Joly to Make An Announcement for Greener Cities Français
Aug 29, 2019, 09:30 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce an investment for greener Canadian cities.
A media availability will follow.
Date:
Friday, August 30, 2019
Time:
9:30 a.m. EDT
Location:
Centre for Sustainable Development, Atrium
