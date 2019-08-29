Media Advisory - Minister Joly to Make An Announcement for Greener Cities Français

OTTAWA, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce an investment for greener Canadian cities.

A media availability will follow.

Date:

Friday, August 30, 2019

Time:

9:30 a.m. EDT


Location:

Centre for Sustainable Development, Atrium
50 Sainte-Catherine Street West
Montreal, Quebec H2X 3V4

