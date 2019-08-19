Media Advisory - Minister Joly to Announce Support for Niagara's Shaw Festival Theatre

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will make an announcement about funding for arts and culture on Tuesday

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, ON, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honorable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will make an announcement about arts and culture funding in Niagara region on Tuesday.

Minister Joly will appear on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism. She will be accompanied by Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament (Niagara Centre), and Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament (St. Catharines).

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

TIME:

10:00 a.m.

PLACE:

Shaw Festival Theatre

10 Queen's Parade

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

