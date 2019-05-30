Media advisory - Minister Hussen will speak at the CBA Immigration Law Conference Français

WINNIPEG, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship will speak at the CBA Immigration Law Conference and will make an announcement. He will be available to media to answer questions.

Date:

Friday, May 31, 2019


Time:

8:00 a.m. (local time)


Location:

RBC Convention Centre Winnipeg
375 York Ave
Winnipeg, MB
R3C 3J3


Notes for media:

  • Please arrive by 7:45 a.m.

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information: (media only): Mathieu Genest, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, 819-639-3686; Media Relations, Communications Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, IRCC.COMMMediaRelations-RelationsmediasCOMM.IRCC@cic.gc.ca

