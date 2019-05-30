Media advisory - Minister Hussen will speak at the CBA Immigration Law Conference Français
May 30, 2019, 21:55 ET
WINNIPEG, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship will speak at the CBA Immigration Law Conference and will make an announcement. He will be available to media to answer questions.
Date:
Friday, May 31, 2019
Time:
8:00 a.m. (local time)
Location:
RBC Convention Centre Winnipeg
Notes for media:
SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
For further information: (media only): Mathieu Genest, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, 819-639-3686; Media Relations, Communications Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, IRCC.COMMMediaRelations-RelationsmediasCOMM.IRCC@cic.gc.ca
