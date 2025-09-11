WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, will provide a keynote address and take part in a fireside chat with the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Time: 1 p.m. CT

All accredited media are asked to pre-register by emailing [email protected]. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

Follow Natural Resources Canada on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Greg Frame, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]