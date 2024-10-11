Media advisory - Minister Guilbeault to hold media availability on the Canada Carbon Rebate and increased rural supplement Français
News provided byEnvironment and Climate Change Canada
Oct 11, 2024, 11:30 ET
GANANOQUE, ON, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Media representatives and others are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will hold a community-level event and media availability on the Canada Carbon Rebate.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow remarks.
|
Event:
|
Photo opportunity and media availability
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. (EDT)
|
Location:
|
Gananoque, Ontario
Media representatives and others need to register for this in-person event by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada at [email protected] to be made aware of specific location and any other changes.
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]
