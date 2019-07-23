Media Advisory - Minister Goodale to deliver a keynote address

OTTAWA, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, as he delivers a keynote address on the Canada-United States border at the 29th Annual Summit of the Pacific NorthWest Economic Region.

Date

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Time

8:00 a.m. CST

Location

Sheraton Cavalier Saskatoon Hotel

612 Spadina Crescent East

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Scott Bardsley, Manager of Media and Communications, Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, 613-998-5681, scott.bardsley@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca

