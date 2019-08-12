Media Advisory - Minister Garneau to announce investments in Canada's North Français
Aug 12, 2019, 13:00 ET
IQALUIT, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will make important announcements about investments that will improve transportation safety and accessibility for Arctic communities.
Media are invited to attend open events on August 13 and 14, 2019.
|
Date:
|
August 13, 2019
|
Time:
|
2:00 pm
|
Information:
|
Infrastructure announcement at the Iqaluit Airport
|
Location:
|
Iqaluit Airport
|
* Media personnel are to meet at 1:40 pm at the foot of the staircase located on the Departures side of the airport. Security will escort media personnel to the announcement area.
|
Date:
|
August 13, 2019
|
Time:
|
3:00 pm
|
Information:
|
Meeting with representatives of the Kitikmeot Inuit Association
|
Closed to media.
|
Date:
|
August 13, 2019
|
Time:
|
4:00 pm
|
Information:
|
Meeting with the Honourable David Akeeagok, Minister of Economic Development and Transportation
|
Closed to media.
|
Date:
|
August 14, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 am
|
Information:
|
Announcement on investments under the Oceans Protection Plan
|
Location:
|
Iqaluit Airport
|
* Media personnel must meet at 9:15 am at Gate 5, which is located next to the Old Yellow Terminal Building. This announcement will be held airside, so all media personnel must present valid government issued photo ID to be registered by airport security officials.
|
Date:
|
August 14, 2019
|
Time:
|
11:00 am
|
Information:
|
Meeting with representatives of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA)
|
Closed to media.
|
Date:
|
August 14, 2019
|
Time:
|
12:15 pm
|
Information:
|
Tour of the Nunavut Fisheries and Marine Training Consortium's Marine Training Centre
|
Closed to media.
SOURCE Transport Canada
For further information: Delphine Denis, Media Relations Manager, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, delphine.denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca
