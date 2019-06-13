Media Advisory - Minister Duncan to visit the University of British Columbia to celebrate research investment Français
Jun 13, 2019, 15:52 ET
VANCOUVER, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will visit the University of British Columbia to celebrate the Government of Canada's latest investment in researchers and students. Minister Duncan will discuss the government's priorities in science and sport during a fireside chat moderated by Santa Ono, President of the University of British Columbia.
|
Date:
|
Friday, June 14, 2019
|
Time:
|
2:15 p.m. (PT)
|
Location:
|
The Chapman Learning Commons
For Canadian science news, follow @CDNScience on social media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-4204, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations- mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
Share this article