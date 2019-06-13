Media Advisory - Minister Duncan to visit the University of British Columbia to celebrate research investment

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will visit the University of British Columbia to celebrate the Government of Canada's latest investment in researchers and students. Minister Duncan will discuss the government's priorities in science and sport during a fireside chat moderated by Santa Ono, President of the University of British Columbia.

Date: Friday, June 14, 2019



Time: 2:15 p.m. (PT)



Location: The Chapman Learning Commons

Level 3, Room 302 (Dodson Room)

Irving K. Barber Learning Centre

The University of British Columbia

1961 East Mall

Vancouver, British Columbia

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-4204, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations- mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

