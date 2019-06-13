Media Advisory - Minister Duncan to visit the University of British Columbia to celebrate research investment Français

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Jun 13, 2019

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will visit the University of British Columbia to celebrate the Government of Canada's latest investment in researchers and students. Minister Duncan will discuss the government's priorities in science and sport during a fireside chat moderated by Santa Ono, President of the University of British Columbia.

Date:

Friday, June 14, 2019 


Time:

2:15 p.m. (PT)



Location:

The Chapman Learning Commons
Level 3, Room 302 (Dodson Room)
Irving K. Barber Learning Centre
The University of British Columbia         
1961 East Mall
Vancouver, British Columbia

