Media advisory - Minister Champagne travels to Silicon Valley

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will be in Palo Alto, California, from November 14 to 16, to meet with key business and tech leaders.

While in Silicon Valley, the Minister will visit the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit.

Minister Champagne will also attend the meeting of the North American Group of the Trilateral Commission.

Stay connected

Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Audrey Milette, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]