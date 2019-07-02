Media Advisory - Minister Champagne to visit local woman-led company Français
Jul 02, 2019, 10:55 ET
BAIE-COMEAU, QC, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain, on behalf of the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will visit a Côte-Nord business.
Media are invited to discover this granite fabrication business that received funding under the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy.
Date:
Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Time:
1:30 p.m.
Location:
Granijem Inc.
2120 Laflèche Boulevard
Baie-Comeau, Quebec
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Contacts: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca
