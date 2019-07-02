Media Advisory - Minister Champagne to visit local woman-led company

BAIE-COMEAU, QC, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain, on behalf of the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will visit a Côte-Nord business.

Media are invited to discover this granite fabrication business that received funding under the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy.

Date: Wednesday, July 3, 2019



Time: 1:30 p.m.



Location: Granijem Inc.

2120 Laflèche Boulevard

Baie-Comeau, Quebec

Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter , Facebook

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Contacts: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

