Media Advisory - Minister Carr to visit Fort Garry Child Care Centre to highlight the upcoming increase to the Canada Child Benefit

GATINEAU, QC, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification, will visit Winnipeg to discuss how the Government of Canada is improving the Canada Child Benefit to better help middle‑class families and those working hard to join the middle class.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Tuesday, July 16, 2019



TIME : 10:15 a.m.



PLACE : Fort Garry Child Care Centre

666 Oakenwald Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba

