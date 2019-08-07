Media Advisory - Minister Blair to hold a media availability

OTTAWA, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, as he holds a media availability following his tour of the RCMP's new Forensic National Laboratory at RCMP "E" Division Headquarters.

Date

Thursday, August 8, 2019

Time

9:00 a.m. PDT

Location

RCMP "E" Division Headquarters (B.C. RCMP)

14200 Green Timbers Way

Surrey, British Columbia

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials. Photo ID must be visible at all times.

Note: Paid parking is in effect at the event location.

