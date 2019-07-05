Media Advisory - Minister Bibeau to highlight actions for Northern food security through the Food Policy for Canada

WHITEHORSE, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, along with Yukon Member of Parliament Larry Bagnell, will be at the Yukon Government Research Farm to highlight the Northern Isolated Community Initiatives Fund, an important part of the Food Policy for Canada.

Event

Announcement

Date

July 8, 2019

Time

10:00 a.m. (local time)

Location

Yukon Government Research Farm

Gunnar Nilsson and Mickey Lammers Research Forest

20 km north of Hot Springs Road and Mayo Road

Whitehorse, Yukon

