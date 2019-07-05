Media Advisory - Minister Bibeau to highlight actions for Northern food security through the Food Policy for Canada
Jul 05, 2019, 13:13 ET
WHITEHORSE, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, along with Yukon Member of Parliament Larry Bagnell, will be at the Yukon Government Research Farm to highlight the Northern Isolated Community Initiatives Fund, an important part of the Food Policy for Canada.
Event
Announcement
Date
July 8, 2019
Time
10:00 a.m. (local time)
Location
Yukon Government Research Farm
Gunnar Nilsson and Mickey Lammers Research Forest
20 km north of Hot Springs Road and Mayo Road
Whitehorse, Yukon
SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
For further information: Justine Lesage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, justine.lesage@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-404-1168; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca
