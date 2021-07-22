WINNIPEG, MB, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, on behalf of Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will make an announcement regarding nature protection initiatives in the Prairie provinces.

Event: Announcement and media availability



Date: Friday, July 23, 2021



Time: 9 a.m. (CDT)



Location: Harry J. Enns Wetland Discovery Centre, 1 Snow Goose Bay on Hwy. 220 Stonewall, Manitoba

Please note masks are mandatory and social distancing will be in effect.

The in-person funding announcement will be live-streamed on Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page.

Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada. Dial-in information will be provided upon registration. Local media can join in-person or via Zoom.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Oliver Anderson, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, 613-462-4327, [email protected]; Moira Kelly, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-271-6218, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

